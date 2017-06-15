PRECIOUS-Gold firms on weak dollar, risk aversion

* Spot gold may retest resistance at $1,254 per ounce - technicals * Palladium up over 3 pct for the week (Updates prices) By Nithin ThomasPrasad BENGALURU, June 23 Gold prices edged higher on Friday as the dollar softened and risk aversion due to geopolitical events buoyed the safe-haven appeal of the metal. "Risk aversion is on the rise, mainly due to what's happening in the Middle East and also the news about China cracking down on some loans made overseas l