BRIEF-Prescient Therapeutics updates on its clinical trials
* updates on its clinical trials with PTX-200 following a serious adverse event in a late-stage patient on its breast cancer trial.
March 6 Argen X BV:
* Announces that Staten Biotech exercised its option to develop therapeutic simple antibody for dyslipidemia
* Argen x is eligible to receive a double-digit royalty on ARGX-116 related income Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* updates on its clinical trials with PTX-200 following a serious adverse event in a late-stage patient on its breast cancer trial.
* In FY18, company expects strong annual recurring revenue growth in excess of 200 percent