BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
May 3 Argo Group International Holdings Ltd.
* Argo Group reports 2017 first quarter net income of $36.7 million or $1.19 per diluted share
* Q1 adjusted operating earnings per share $0.71
* Q1 earnings per share $1.19
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Argo Group International Holdings Ltd qtrly book value per share increased to $60.84, up 1.9% from $59.73 at Dec. 31, 2016
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.