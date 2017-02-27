Feb 27 Argo Group International Holdings Ltd :

* Announced partnership with marine underwriters of america

* Agreement enables argo group u.s. To underwrite a suite of physical damage and liability products for recreational marine businesses

* Argoglobal syndicate 1200 will reinsure this book

* Mua will also offer admitted property coverage when underwritten as part of a package Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)