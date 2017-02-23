BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 23 Argonaut Gold Inc:
* Argonaut Gold Inc announces c$40 million bought deal financing
* Has entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters led by BMO capital markets
* Net proceeds of offering will be used for acquisition of properties adjacent to El Castillo mine
* Underwriters have agreed to buy on bought deal basis 16.7 million common shares at a price of c$2.40 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results