Feb 23 Argonaut Gold Inc:

* Argonaut Gold Inc announces c$40 million bought deal financing

* Has entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters led by BMO capital markets

* Net proceeds of offering will be used for acquisition of properties adjacent to El Castillo mine

* Underwriters have agreed to buy on bought deal basis 16.7 million common shares at a price of c$2.40 per common share