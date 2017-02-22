Feb 22 Argos Therapeutics Inc

* Independent data monitoring committee recommends discontinuation of the adapt Phase 3 clinical trial of rocapuldencel-T in metastatic renal cell carcinoma for futility following its planned interim data review

* Argos - IDMC concluded that study was unlikely to demonstrate a statistically significant improvement in overall survival in combination treatment arm

* Argos Therapeutics Inc - is analyzing preliminary adapt trial data set and plans to discuss data with U.S. Food and Drug Administration

* Argos Therapeutics Inc - company plans to leave adapt trial open while company conducts its ongoing data review and discussions with FDA

* Argos Therapeutics Inc - IDMC noted that rocapuldencel-T was generally well-tolerated in trial

* Says based on analyses and discussions, will make a determination as to next steps for rocapuldencel-T clinical program