Feb 22 Argos Therapeutics Inc
* Independent data monitoring committee recommends
discontinuation of the adapt Phase 3 clinical trial of
rocapuldencel-T in metastatic renal cell carcinoma for futility
following its planned interim data review
* Argos - IDMC concluded that study was unlikely to
demonstrate a statistically significant improvement in overall
survival in combination treatment arm
* Argos Therapeutics Inc - is analyzing preliminary adapt
trial data set and plans to discuss data with U.S. Food and Drug
Administration
* Argos Therapeutics Inc - company plans to leave adapt
trial open while company conducts its ongoing data review and
discussions with FDA
* Argos Therapeutics Inc - IDMC noted that rocapuldencel-T
was generally well-tolerated in trial
* Says based on analyses and discussions, will make a
determination as to next steps for rocapuldencel-T clinical
program
