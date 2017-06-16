June 16 Argos Therapeutics Inc-

* Argos Therapeutics announces $6,000,000 secured convertible note financing

* Argos Therapeutics Inc - ‍sale of note is expected to close on June 21, 2017​

* Argos Therapeutics -entered note purchase agreement for sale of a secured convertible promissory note to pharmstandard international s.a. In private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: