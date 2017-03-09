March 9 Argos Therapeutics Inc

* Argos Therapeutics Inc - on March 8, 2017, board approved a workforce action plan designed to streamline operations and reduce company's operating expenses

* Argos Therapeutics Inc says under this plan, company plans to reduce its workforce by 46 employees (or 38%) from 122 employees to 76 employees

* Argos Therapeutics Inc says expects that workforce reduction will be substantially complete by end of march 2017

* Argos Therapeutics Inc - company expects that workforce reduction will decrease its annual operating costs by $5.7 million once plan is fully implemented

* Argos Therapeutics - continuing to review potential impact of reduction in force, does not believe there are any significant additional expenses at this time