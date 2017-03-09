BRIEF-Iraq's Basra oil Co. takes over Oxy's stake in Zubair oilfield - Basra Oil
* Basra Oil director general Hayyan Abdul Ghani tells Reuters
March 9 Argos Therapeutics Inc
* Argos Therapeutics Inc - on March 8, 2017, board approved a workforce action plan designed to streamline operations and reduce company's operating expenses
* Argos Therapeutics Inc says under this plan, company plans to reduce its workforce by 46 employees (or 38%) from 122 employees to 76 employees
* Argos Therapeutics Inc says expects that workforce reduction will be substantially complete by end of march 2017
* Argos Therapeutics Inc - company expects that workforce reduction will decrease its annual operating costs by $5.7 million once plan is fully implemented
* Argos Therapeutics - continuing to review potential impact of reduction in force, does not believe there are any significant additional expenses at this time Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CANNES, France, May 28 The winner of the Cannes Film Festival will be announced on Sunday, with a French movie about AIDS campaigners and two dark Russian dramas among the hottest tips.