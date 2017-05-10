May 10 Argos Therapeutics Inc

* Argos provides update on its ADAPT trial following meeting with FDA

* Argos Therapeutics Inc- FDA agreed with company's plan to continue trial in accordance with current protocol to 290 events

* Argos Therapeutics - FDA agreed to review, protocol amendment to increase pre-specified number of events for primary analysis of OS beyond 290 events

* Argos - submitted information on analysis of interim data to fda, met to discuss future direction of ADAPT trial, rocapuldencel-t development program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: