UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 20
June 20 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 9 points higher on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.02 percent ahead of the cash market open.
May 10 Argos Therapeutics Inc
* Argos provides update on its ADAPT trial following meeting with FDA
* Argos Therapeutics Inc- FDA agreed with company's plan to continue trial in accordance with current protocol to 290 events
* Argos Therapeutics - FDA agreed to review, protocol amendment to increase pre-specified number of events for primary analysis of OS beyond 290 events
* Argos - submitted information on analysis of interim data to fda, met to discuss future direction of ADAPT trial, rocapuldencel-t development program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 20 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 9 points higher on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.02 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* Signed contract with Firstgroup, MTR to supply, maintain 750 Bombardier Aventra vehicles, for operation on South Western Franchise in UK