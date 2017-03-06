March 6 Argos Therapeutics Inc

* Argos Therapeutics Inc - On March 3, 2017, Argos Therapeutics, Inc entered into a payoff letter - SEC filing

* Argos Therapeutics - pursuant to payoff letter co agreed to pay off, thereby terminate venture loan and security agreement dated as of Sept 29, 2014

* Argos Therapeutics Inc - pursuant to payoff letter, company will pay, on or about March 6, 2017, a total of $23.1 million to lenders

* Argos Therapeutics - to issue to lenders 5-year warrants to purchase aggregate of 100,000 shares of co's common stock at exercise price of $1.30per share