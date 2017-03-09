March 9 ARI Network Services Inc:

* ARI Network Services reports fiscal 2017 second quarter results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.01

* Q2 revenue rose 13 percent to $13.2 million

* Gross margin for Q2 of fiscal year 2017 was 80.3% compared to 82.4% last year

* Annualized churn for quarter was 12.2% compared to 15.6% for same period last year