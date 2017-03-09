BRIEF-Iraq's Basra oil Co. takes over Oxy's stake in Zubair oilfield - Basra Oil
* Basra Oil director general Hayyan Abdul Ghani tells Reuters
March 9 ARI Network Services Inc:
* ARI Network Services reports fiscal 2017 second quarter results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.01
* Q2 revenue rose 13 percent to $13.2 million
* Gross margin for Q2 of fiscal year 2017 was 80.3% compared to 82.4% last year
* Annualized churn for quarter was 12.2% compared to 15.6% for same period last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CANNES, France, May 28 The winner of the Cannes Film Festival will be announced on Sunday, with a French movie about AIDS campaigners and two dark Russian dramas among the hottest tips.