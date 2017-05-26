US STOCKS-S&P, Nasdaq rise as tech stocks gain, oil rebounds
* Indexes up: Dow 0.07 pct, S&P 0.19 pct, Nasdaq 0.22 pct (Adds details, comment, updates price)
May 26 Arianne Phosphate Inc
* Arianne phosphate reports corporate and financial results for first quarter 2017
* Arianne phosphate inc- did not generate revenue or positive cash flow in q1 2017
* Arianne phosphate inc- based on current spending estimates for future project development, arianne will need additional financing in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Indexes up: Dow 0.07 pct, S&P 0.19 pct, Nasdaq 0.22 pct (Adds details, comment, updates price)
* Northern blizzard resources inc. Announces voting results of annual and special meeting, appoints new chairman and chief operating officer