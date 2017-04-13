UPDATE 1-Mother of Uber CEO killed in California boating accident
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno County Sheriff's Office said on Saturday
April 13 Arion Technology Inc :
* Says it completed issuance of 5th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds worth 5.1 billion won
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/zjV22q
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
