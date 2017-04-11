BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
April 11 Arista Networks Inc:
* Arista Networks - received letter from customs and border protection ruling that co's current products which contain redesigned EOS are not within scope of limited exclusion order issued by U.S. ITC
* Arista Networks - to address ITC'S findings, Arista released a new version of EOS for products, which CBP has determined is not covered by claims of '592, '145 or '537 patents
* Arista Networks Inc - CBP has issued instructions to U.S. Ports to permit entry of company's redesigned products for consumption and sale in United States.
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results