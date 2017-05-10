May 10 Aritzia Inc:

* Aritzia reports strong fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2017 financial results

* Says comparable sales increased by 11.5% for Q4

* Qtrly net revenue increased by 17.4% to $196.4 million from $167.4 million in Q4 last year

* Qtrly adjusted net income increased by 55.5% to $18.3 million, or $0.16 per diluted share

* Q4 earnings per share view c$0.15, revenue view c$198.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S