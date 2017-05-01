BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
May 1 Arizona Mining Inc
* Arizona mining announces c$110 million private placement with south32
* Says proceeds will be used to add drill rigs and fully test taylor deeps, trench vein system
* Arizona mining inc - signed binding private placement agreement for 45 million common shares in company at price of c$2.45 per share with south32 limited
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results