March 10 Parques Reunidos Servicios Centrales SA
:
* Says Arle Capital Partners Limited (Arle) will distribute
the shares of Parques Reunidos among its investors
* Arle will cease to be direct or indirect holder of the
company's shares
* Currently Arle manages funds holding 26.76 percent of
Parques Reunidos' outstanding share capital
* The shares to be distributed among about 150 institutional
investors and Candover Investements Plc to receive about 2.5
percent stake in the company
* The distribution of shares is expected to take place in
the second quarter
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)