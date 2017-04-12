BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
April 12 Armstrong Flooring Inc:
* Armstrong Flooring announces CFO transition; reaffirms 2017 full-year guidance
* Says Kimberly Z. Boscan appointed interim CFO
* Says CFO John W. Thompson resigned
* Armstrong Flooring Inc - company has engaged a firm to undertake a search for an external candidate to serve as permanent CFO
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results