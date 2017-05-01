BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
May 1 Armstrong World Industries Inc:
* Reg-Armstrong World Industries reports first quarter 2017 results
* Sees fy 2017 revenue up 5 to 7 percent
* Armstrong World Industries Inc - qtrly net sales $315.4 million versus $287.4 million
* Q1 diluted earnings per share $ 0.56
* Armstrong World Industries Inc- reaffirming our full year guidance of 5 pct-7 pct revenue growth and 10 pct-14 pct adjusted EBITDA growth versus prior year
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.56, revenue view $298.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.