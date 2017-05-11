UPDATE 3-Pamplona Capital to take Parexel private for $4.5 bln
June 20 U.S. pharmaceutical research services provider Parexel International Corp said on Tuesday it would be taken private by Pamplona Capital Management LLP in a $4.5 billion deal.
May 11 AROCELL AB (PUBL)
* JAN-MARCH NET SALES WERE 56 (0) KSEK
* JAN-MARCH LOSS AFTER FINANCIAL ITEMS WAS - 4,225 (- 2,842) KSEK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Danaher announces pricing of euro-denominated senior notes offering