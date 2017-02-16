WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
Feb 16 AroCell AB (publ):
* Q4 net sales 13,000 Swedish crowns ($1,459) versus no sales revenue year ago
* Q4 operating loss 1.9 million crowns versus loss 1.6 million crowns year ago
* Board proposes that no dividends should be issued for accounting year of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.9095 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.