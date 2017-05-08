BRIEF-Argenx receives 2nd preclinical milestone payment in Leo Pharma collaboration
* REG-ARGENX RECEIVES SECOND PRECLINICAL MILESTONE PAYMENT IN COLLABORATION WITH LEO PHARMA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 8 Arotech Corp:
* Arotech reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.01
* Q1 loss per share $0.03 from continuing operations
* Q1 revenue $22.3 million versus $25.4 million
* Sees fy 2017 revenue $93 million to $103 million
* Arotech corp says had a backlog as of march 31, 2017 of $52.2 million
* Sees adjusted earnings per share of $0.20 to $0.24 in fy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, June 20 Nestle said on Tuesday it has acquired a minority stake in U.S. group Freshly, a provider of direct-to-consumer freshly prepared meals, its latest step to improve the health profile of its sprawling portfolio.