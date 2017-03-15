REFILE-UPDATE 2-Russia squares up to Boeing, Airbus with maiden jet flight
* Unannounced, Russia stages test flight of new passenger plane
March 15 Arotech Corp
* Arotech reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.01
* Q4 loss per share $0.08 from continuing operations
* Q4 revenue $21.5 million versus $27.4 million
* Arotech Corp - backlog of orders as of December 31, 2016 totaled approximately $55.4 million versus $63.0 million for same time last year
* Arotech Corp - provides revenue guidance of $93 million to $103 million in 2017
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.20 to $0.24 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Unannounced, Russia stages test flight of new passenger plane
* But Heathrow says expects BA flight delays and cancellations