Mother of Uber CEO killed in boating accident -newspaper
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno Bee reported on Saturday.
April 3 Arotech Corp
* Arotech's FAAC Incorporated receives $41.1 m follow-on contract for U.S. Army's virtual clearance training suite
* Arotech Corp - first phase is funded at $5.7m, with other phases awarded as option contract line items Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno Bee reported on Saturday.
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)