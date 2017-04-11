BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 11 ArQule Inc
* ArQule receives clearance of investigational new drug application from the FDA for proprietary reversible BTK inhibitor, ARQ 531
* ArQule Inc - ArQule plans to initiate a phase 1A/B dose escalation and signal generation trial by Q3 of 2017
* ArQule - Upon completion of phase 1a trial, plans to begin phase 1B trial in number of expansion cohorts
* ArQule Inc - Expansion cohorts will include patients with C481S mutation who are refractory to other therapies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results