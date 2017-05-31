BRIEF-Ultragenyx provides regulatory update on burosumab (KRN23)
* Ultragenyx pharmaceutical inc - based on agreement, submission of burosumab bla is planned for second half of 2017
May 31 Array Biopharma Inc
* Array Biopharma & Ono Pharmaceutical Co Ltd announce license, development & commercialization partnership for 2 Novel Oncology compounds, Binimetinib and Encorafenib
* Array Biopharma says Array to receive $31.6 million up-front payment and up to $156.0 million in additional development and commercial milestones
* Ono will receive rights to develop and commercialize Binimetinib and Encorafenib in Japan and South Korea Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Perficient Inc - acquisition is expected to be accretive to adjusted earnings per share immediately