May 31 Array Biopharma Inc

* Array Biopharma & Ono Pharmaceutical Co Ltd announce license, development & commercialization partnership for 2 Novel Oncology compounds, Binimetinib and Encorafenib

* Array Biopharma says Array to receive $31.6 million up-front payment and up to $156.0 million in additional development and commercial milestones

* Ono will receive rights to develop and commercialize Binimetinib and Encorafenib in Japan and South Korea