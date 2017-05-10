UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 20
June 20 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 9 points higher on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.02 percent ahead of the cash market open.
May 10 Array Biopharma Inc
* Array biopharma reports financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2017
* Q3 loss per share $0.21
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 revenue $33.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $37 million
* Array biopharma inc - is on track to file an nda for columbus in june or july 2017
* Array biopharma inc - revenue for q3 of fiscal 2017 was $33.3 million, compared to $44.5 million for prior sequential quarter
* Array biopharma inc - cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities as of march 31, 2017 were $207 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Signed contract with Firstgroup, MTR to supply, maintain 750 Bombardier Aventra vehicles, for operation on South Western Franchise in UK