BRIEF-Huizhou Speed Wireless Technology says dividend payment date on June 29
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.3 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 28
June 5 Array Inc :
* Says it plans to sell 82 percent stake in its tech unit (target firm)
* Says co's unit Array Networks Inc.(US) will sign a 10-yr cooperation agreement with the target firm, on cross-licence of IP products, products purchasing and outsourcing development
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/40r8Gz
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.3 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 28
ZURICH, June 23 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday: