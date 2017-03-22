March 22 Arrhythmia Research Technology Inc

* Arrhythmia research technology, inc. Reports 2016 fourth quarter and year end results

* Q4 loss per share $0.11 from continuing operations

* Qtrly net sales $ 4.81 million versus $ 4.75 million

* Arrhythmia research technology inc - expect that co's margins will begin to improve during q2 of 2017

* Arrhythmia research technology -"in 2016, revenue and margins in injection molding business steadily increased and we expect this to continue in 2017"