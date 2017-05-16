BRIEF-Jakks announces retirement of $12.0 mln of 2018 convertible senior notes
May 16 ARRINERA SA:
* FOLLOWING, THE ALLOTMENT OF SERIES E SHARES OF ARRINERA TECHNOLOGY (UNIT), CO TO INCREASE STAKE IN UNIT TO 75.12 PERCENT FROM 66.41 PERCENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* KESKO TO SELL INDOOR GROUP OY, RESPONSIBLE FOR ASKO AND SOTKA