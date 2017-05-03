May 3 Arris International Plc

* Arris announces preliminary and unaudited first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.40

* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.21

* Q1 revenue $1.483 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.46 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q2 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.55 to $0.60

* Sees Q2 2017 GAAP earnings per share $0.02 to $0.07

* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $1.64 billion to $1.69 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.62, revenue view $1.65 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Arris International Plc- Order backlog at end of Q1 2017 was $1.304 billion, as compared to $1.335 billion at end of Q1 2016

* Arris International Plc- Company's book-to-bill ratio in Q1 2017 was 1.13, as compared to Q1 2016 of 1.24 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: