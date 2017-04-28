BRIEF-Civitas solutions units enters into amendment no. 5 to credit agreement
* Units entered into amendment no. 5 to credit agreement, dated as of January 31, 2014
April 28 Arris International Plc
* On April 26, 2017, Arris International Plc and certain subsidiaries entered into second amendment to its credit facility
* Arris International - Amendment provides for new Term B loan facility of $545 million; proceeds, along with cash on hand, used to repay in full term b loan facility
* New Term B loan has a maturity date of April 2024 - SEC Filing Source text: [bit.ly/2oEmgF2] Further company coverage:
* Units entered into amendment no. 5 to credit agreement, dated as of January 31, 2014
* Perfumania holdings, inc. Announces expanded review of strategic alternatives