Feb 22 Arris International Plc
* Arris to acquire Ruckus Wireless and ICX switch business
for $800 million in cash
* Arris International Plc - deal for of $800 million,
* Arris International Plc - Arris expects acquisition to be
accretive to its non-GAAP earnings per share in first 12 months
* Arris International Plc - transaction is contingent on
Broadcom closing its acquisition of Brocade, previously
announced on November 2, 2016
* Arris International Plc - deal price in addition to cost
of unvested employee stock awards
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: