GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares flat, stay on track for a winning week
* U.S. crude edges up, pulls further away from this week's lows
June 15 Arrow Electronics Inc
* Arrow Electronics announces early results and increase of the maximum tender amount of its cash tender offer for certain of its outstanding debt securities
* Has increased maximum tender amount from $285 million combined aggregate total consideration to $345 million
* Tender offer is scheduled to expire at 11:59 p.m., New York city time, on June 28, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* U.S. crude edges up, pulls further away from this week's lows
* Spot gold may retest resistance at $1,254 per ounce - technicals * Gold on track for third straight weekly decline (Updates with quotes, prices) BENGALURU, June 23 Gold prices edged higher on Friday as the dollar softened and risk aversion due to geopolitical events buoyed the safe-haven appeal of the metal. "Risk aversion is on the rise, mainly due to what's happening in the Middle East and also the news about China cracking down on some loans made overseas last