BRIEF-SEACOR Marine announces “stalking horse” bid to form joint venture with Montco Offshore
* SEACOR Marine announces “stalking horse” bid to form joint venture with montco offshore, inc.
June 1 Arrow Electronics Inc:
* Arrow Electronics - commencement of cash tender offer for up to $285.0 million total consideration for its outstanding 7.50% senior debentures due 2027
* Arrow Electronics Inc -says tender offer for also its outstanding 6.00% notes due 2020, 5.125% notes due 2021 and 3.00% notes due 2018 - sec filing
* Arrow Electronics - tender offer will expire at 11:59 a.m., New York City time, on June 28, 2017, unless extended or earlier terminated - sec filing
BENGALURU, June 23 Gold held steady on Friday above a five-week low touched earlier this week, supported by technicals, but the metal was still on track for a third weekly fall. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was nearly unchanged at $1,250.70 per ounce at 0053 GMT. It was set for a small weekly fall of about 0.3 percent, having eased about 1 percent in each of two preceding weeks. * U.S. gold futures for August delivery gained 0.2 percent to $1,2