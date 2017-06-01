BRIEF-SEACOR Marine announces “stalking horse” bid to form joint venture with Montco Offshore
* SEACOR Marine announces “stalking horse” bid to form joint venture with montco offshore, inc.
June 1 Arrow Electronics Inc
* Arrow electronics prices $500 million notes offering
* Arrow electronics - pricing of one series of company's senior unsecured notes in an aggregate principal amount of $500 million maturing on january 12, 2028
* Arrow electronics inc - offering is expected to close on june 12, 2017
* Arrow electronics - notes are being offered under an automatic shelf registration statement previously filed with securities and exchange commission Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BENGALURU, June 23 Gold held steady on Friday above a five-week low touched earlier this week, supported by technicals, but the metal was still on track for a third weekly fall. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was nearly unchanged at $1,250.70 per ounce at 0053 GMT. It was set for a small weekly fall of about 0.3 percent, having eased about 1 percent in each of two preceding weeks. * U.S. gold futures for August delivery gained 0.2 percent to $1,2