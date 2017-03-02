BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
March 2 Arrow Global Group Plc
* Final dividend of 6.4p proposed, bringing total dividends for 2016 to 9.1p per share
* FY underlying basic earnings per share (EPS) increased 28.5% to 26.1p
* Total revenue for year was £235.9 million, an increase of 42.6%
* Expect to complete purchase of Zenith in first half of year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.