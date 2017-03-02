March 2 Arrow Global Group Plc

* Final dividend of 6.4p proposed, bringing total dividends for 2016 to 9.1p per share

* FY underlying basic earnings per share (EPS) increased 28.5% to 26.1p

* Total revenue for year was £235.9 million, an increase of 42.6%

* Expect to complete purchase of Zenith in first half of year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: