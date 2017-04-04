US STOCKS-Wall St drifts before long weekend, but consumer stocks up
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
April 4 Arshiya Ltd:
* Says approves issue of equity shares, equity warrants and redeemable preference shares to Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Co
* Says approves issue of 10 million equity shares and 10 million equity warrants to promoters and 2.5 million equity warrants to non-promoters Source text: bit.ly/2o5sU5n Further company coverage:
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv (Changes headline, updates prices)