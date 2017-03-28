March 28 ARSS Infrastructure Projects Ltd :

* Approved one time final settlement agreement with SREI Equipment Finance by assignment/ transfer of arbitration claims

* Discussed and disapproved one time final settlement with Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Company limited 'EARC'

* Settlement disapproved with EARC on ground that it would be considered at time of final settlement with other banks, as huge cash outflow involved