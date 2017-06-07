Fitch Affirms Egypt at 'B'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, June 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Egypt's Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'B' with a Stable Outlook. The issue ratings on Egypt's senior unsecured foreign- and local-currency bonds are also affirmed at 'B'. The Country Ceiling and the Short-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs are all affirmed at 'B'. KEY RATING DRIVERS Egypt's ratings balance a large fiscal deficit, a high gen