BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
April 26 Arthur J Gallagher & Co:
* Arthur J Gallagher & Co acquires Commercial Insurance Brokers, Llc
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.