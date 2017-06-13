BRIEF-Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services to consider issue of NCDs worth up to 20 bln rupees
June 13 Arthur J Gallagher & Co-
* Arthur J Gallagher-plans to close offerings of $648 million aggregate principal amount senior unsecured notes,$250 million in late june,remainder in early aug
* Arthur J Gallagher & Co - interest rate on $50 million of floating rate notes would be 2.89% using three-month libor on june 9, 2017 - sec filing Source text: (bit.ly/2th1JUA) Further company coverage:
June 23 Forestar Group Inc said on Friday top U.S. homebuilder D.R. Horton Inc had sweetened its offer to buy a 75 percent stake in the real estate developer, escalating a bidding war with investment firm Starwood Capital Group.