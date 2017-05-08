China stocks stay in place as MSCI decision awaited; Hong Kong shares slip
* China-bound traffic higher as investors expect MSCI inclusion
May 8 Artis Real Estate Investment Trust
* Artis releases first quarter results: continued capital recycling; strengthened balance sheet metrics
* Qtrly revenue $139.5 million versus $139.1 million
* Qtrly FFO per unit $0.36
* Qtrly AFFO per unit $0.27
* Q1 FFO per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* All amounts are in thousands of Canadian dollars Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* China-bound traffic higher as investors expect MSCI inclusion
* Housing prices show tentative signs of easing, more data eyed