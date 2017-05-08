May 8 Artis Real Estate Investment Trust

* Artis releases first quarter results: continued capital recycling; strengthened balance sheet metrics

* Qtrly revenue $139.5 million versus $139.1 million

* Qtrly FFO per unit $0.36

* Qtrly AFFO per unit $0.27

* Q1 FFO per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* All amounts are in thousands of Canadian dollars Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: