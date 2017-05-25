BRIEF-MCE Holdings secures contracts to supply components and parts for Perodua car model
* Estimated total investment cost for project is 1 million rgt
May 25 Arits Co Ltd :
* Says it will issue 519,746 shares of the company in private placement, at 1,924 won/share, to raise 1 billion won in proceeds for operations
* Says it signs strategic agreement with Tencent Cloud on business development including smart city