Strike at Volkswagen's Slovak unit to continue after talks fail - union
BRATISLAVA, June 22 A strike at Volkswagen's Slovak unit will continue into a fourth day after talks on wage deal failed, union chief Zoroslav Smolinsky said on Thursday.
May 24 Arits Co Ltd :
* Says it will issue 2.6 million shares of the company in private placement, at 1,913 won/share, to raise 4.9 billion won in proceeds for operations
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/iCBst5
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
BRATISLAVA, June 22 A strike at Volkswagen's Slovak unit will continue into a fourth day after talks on wage deal failed, union chief Zoroslav Smolinsky said on Thursday.
* Summer Infant Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $30 million - SEC filing Source text - (http://bit.ly/2rGEYcs) Further company coverage: