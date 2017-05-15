BRIEF-Berjaya Sports Toto says qtrly net profit 72.5 mln rgt
* Year-Ago qtrly revenue 1.48 billion rgt and net profit 104.7 million rgt
May 15 Ido Hutabarat, chief executive of PT Arutmin Indonesia, a unit of PT Bumi Resources Tbk, told the Coaltrans Asia conference in Bali:
* Arutmin targets 2017 coal output at 35 million tonnes, up from 29 million tonnes in 2016
* Arutmin will maintain coal output at 35-40 million tonnes in 2018 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Fergus Jensen)
* Year-Ago qtrly revenue 1.48 billion rgt and net profit 104.7 million rgt
WASHINGTON, June 20 The U.S. Trade Representative said on Tuesday it was reviewing trade benefits to Rwanda, Tanzania and Uganda under the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) after a complaint over a ban on imports of used clothing into the East African market.