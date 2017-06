May 24 Arvida Group Ltd

* Fy NPAT of NZ$54 million, up NZ$30 million on pcp

* Final dividend lifted to 1.15 cents per share

* Fy total operating revenue of NZ$101.4 million, up 23%

* "Expect increased level of dividend to be maintained"

* Conditional agreement was entered to acquire 8.2 hectares of bare land in Richmond, Nelson for NZ$11 million