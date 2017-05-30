May 30 Aryzta AG:

* Q3 ARYZTA GROUP UNDERLYING REVENUE WAS FLAT COMPARED TO Q3 2016. ON A QUARTERLY SEQUENTIAL BASIS UNDERLYING REVENUE GROWTH INCREASED BY 2.0%‍​

* GIVEN THE PACE OF MANAGEMENT TRANSITION AND THE EXTENT OF OPERATIONAL REVIEWS UNDERWAY, THE BOARD IS NOT IN A POSITION TO PROVIDE GUIDANCE. ACCORDINGLY, PRIOR GUIDANCE SHOULD NOT BE RELIED UPON.‍​

* ARYZTA NORTH AMERICAN Q3 UNDERLYING REVENUE DECLINED BY (4.3)%, WHICH REFLECTS A 1.5% QUARTERLY SEQUENTIAL IMPROVEMENT FROM THE (5.8)% DECLINE IN Q2‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)