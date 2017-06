May 8 Aryzta AG:

* ANNOUNCEMENT BY ARYZTA AG: STATEMENT FROM THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS REGARDING SHARE PRICE MOVEMENT AND SPECULATION.

* ARYZTA NOTES RECENT SHARE PRICE MOVEMENT AND SPECULATION REGARDING THE SALE OF ITS STAKE IN PICARD.

* BOARD, CONSISTENT WITH ITS OBLIGATIONS AS A LISTED COMPANY, WOULD ANNOUNCE ANY SUBSTANTIVE CHANGE OR KEY BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT TO THE MARKET AS A WHOLE AT THE EARLIEST PRACTICABLE OPPORTUNITY

* REITERATES THAT ITS FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL FOCUS IS ON CASH GENERATION

* ON 13 MARCH, SAID THAT GIVEN PACE OF MANAGEMENT TRANSITION AND EXTENT OF OPERATIONAL REVIEWS UNDERWAY, IT WAS NOT IN A POSITION TO PROVIDE GUIDANCE AND THAT REMAINS THE POSITION AT THIS TIME

* ACCORDINGLY, PRIOR GUIDANCE SHOULD NOT BE RELIED UPON.