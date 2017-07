June 30 (Reuters) - AS ROMA SPA:

* Signs Contract With u.s. Sassuolo Calcio for Permanent Acquisition of Lorenzo Pellegrini for Eur 10 Million

* LORENZO PELLEGRINI HAS BEEN AWARDED A FIVE-YEAR CONTRACT UNTIL JUNE 30, 2022 Source text: reut.rs/2urLViv Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)